Alexa Bliss becomes longest reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion

Bengaluru, December 21: Alexa Bliss beats Charlotte Flair to claim the record for the longest title reign by a WWE Raw Women's Champion.

With her latest title defense Bliss overtook Charlotte who held the title for 113 days before she lost it in July 2016. Alexa was on the verge of breaking it on her very first reign that ended on the 112th day when she lost the championship to Sasha Banks at this year's Summerslam.

But, eight days later on WWE Raw, she reclaimed her title and continue the run. The WWE officials depended less on the services of Bayley and Sasha Banks, as it was Little Miss Bliss who acted as the face of the Raw women's division ever since her debut on the flagship show.

It was hard to find an alternative option for Charlotte Flair in the women’s locker room until Alexa Bliss was called up to the main roster of the company from NXT. It was done by the creative team during the first-ever WWE Draft in July 2016. She had not earned any fame in the NXT women’s locker room and hence the expectations were definitely less around her.

Critics also spoke against her by stating that she possesses less in-ring skills which is a no matchup for technicians like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch or Charlotte. Proving all of them wrong the 'five feet of fury’ has not only managed to establish herself as one of the prime superstars on the flagship show but also as one of the greatest women’s champions of all time.

In case you didn’t know, Alexa Bliss is the first female superstar to hold both the WWE Raw and Smackdown women’s championship. In a combined way, she is a four-time champion of the company and now added yet another feather to her cap. She has now officially become the longest reigning WWE Raw women’s champion.

With her great mic skills and story-telling abilities, while in the ring, it is evident that she should continue to remain as the top star in the WWE Raw women's division. Alexa Bliss recently revealed how she motivates herself with new experiments in every single live event matches in an interview with Times of India, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"On live events, it is always the place to try things. You know it's all trial and error. Wrestling is always about crowd interaction, how you feel, how to make the audience react and every day is a learning process.

"Because something that works with one fan base may not work with the other one and so I try to use a lot of time in live-event to try different things, see what works and what doesn't and it is always a learning process, you never know everything."