Big names and two main events added to WWE Smackdown 1000

This is not the end of what they have to offer as Smackdown will reach a milestone with the 1000th episode. This is the second longest running weekly episodic television show in the history only behind WWE Monday Night Raw. So there will be a grand celebration waiting for the fans in less than two weeks on the USA Network.

Mark your calendar as October 16 is the day to not miss Smackdown Live as the milestone episode will see many legends return to celebrate the occasion. WWE has confirmed that perhaps the greatest faction of all-time i.e. Evolution (Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair) will reunite for the 1000th episode.

Now, more reports confirm that some more veterans from Smackdown history will make an appearance as well. The host venue of Smackdown 1000, the Capital One Arena has advertised names like Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Teddy Long and Vickie Guerrero for the event. All these four names have served to the growth of the blue brand very much.

Furthermore, rumors also surfaced claiming that Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson will stick around beyond this special occasion. The creative team is likely to get them involved in the Evolution PPV match card that is set to emanate within two weeks of this special night. Although, the capacity of their appearances is still unknown.

The Capital One Arena is also advertising two huge tag team matches to take place on Smackdown 1000. The men's division match will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz & Samoa Joe. From the women's division, Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Naomi will team up against Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and The Ilconics.

The former longest reigning WWE Champion in Smackdown history, JBL is also expected to make an appearance on the show. Before this, WWE has already enlisted WWE Hall of Famer Edge to grace the show which once belonged to him. Last but not the least, the legendary Undertaker will also make his presence felt on the yard that he used to dominate with the world heavyweight championship around the waist.