Big return and tag team matches set for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0

The trio have now been booked for the potential main event for next week while a former Women’s Champion was also confirmed to make her return.



WWE announced a six-man tag team match for the November 9 episode of NXT 2.0 where Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacey Jayne, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will take on Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, and Kacy Catanzaro.

This match was made after former women’s tag champ, Io Shirai interrupted Rose’s show-opening in-ring promo on last night’s show.

Zoey Stark received a beat down by Dolin and Jayne, backstage who then arrived at ringside to join Rose for a triple-team attack on Shirai. The attack continued until Carter and Catanzaro came to the aid of Shirai.

Shirai also challenged Mandy for a singles contest which was accepted but there’s no word about this matchup. An injury angle was also sketched around Stark following the beatdown by Gigi and Jayne.

It was noted on commentary that she was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated, and we expect more updates to the situation, later in the week.

In a backstage segment, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed new NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium to plug in the NXT Tag Team Championships win at Halloween Havoc by defeating MSK.

They were interrupted by new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne, as they invited Imperium to come and watch their six-woman match, next week.

“The mat is sacred, but America has its benefits,” Barthel said to Aichner, teasing a potential romantic angle between the two teams.

Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode where Kushida and Ikemen Jiro will strengthen their bond by taking on The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine.

Kushida and Jiro have been feuding with the faction for weeks now as they also dressed up as Brutus Creed and Julius Creed for Halloween, last week.

Next week’s NXT will also have the return of Kay Lee Ray on the card.

WWE has been airing “coming soon” teaser vignettes for KLR in recent times while a new vignette was added to those as the return of the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion in history was declared for next Tuesday night.

Kay Lee Ray originally came to the main NXT brand from NXT UK back in late August.

She defeated Valentina Feroz on the August 24 episode, then Ember Moon on the September 7 episode. Her last match took place on the September 21 show that was a win over Amari Miller.