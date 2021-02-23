Big Title Match set for next week’s WWE Raw; The Miz’s reign in jeopardy?

None other than the All-Mighty is coming after his title and has been massively protected over the past six months. WWE has confirmed that the mammoth Bobby Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Title on next week’s edition of RAW.

This week’s episode opened with Lashley and MVP confront The Miz to give him an ultimatum for a title shot. (It is reasonable as Lashley helped The Miz cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber) Miz didn’t refuse the title shot, but he needed more time.

Later, Lashley re-appeared in the ring for a title shot but Braun Strowman interrupted and demanded a title shot for himself. He complained about how WWE management never included him in the Elimination Chamber match, this past Sunday. Shane McMahon appeared with Miz, John Morrison, Lashley, Strowman, Adam Pearce to make a big announcement.

Strowman vs. Lashley was announced as the main event of RAW. The stipulation was that if Strowman won, he would join Lashley and The Miz next Monday night to make the WWE Title match a Triple Threat.

However, Lashley pinned Strowman with ease after a Spear and a Spinebuster. Thus, Strowman was excluded from the title picture as the fresh match-up between Lashley and The Miz was booked for next Monday Night.

There is no confirmation on what WWE has planned for Lashley and The Miz, but things may not go in favor of the current champion. It was reported via Wrestlevotes, that the Hollywood A-Lister is not currently planned for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37, but Lashley is. Hence, a title change could take place, next week.

Additionally, during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is likely to get the title off of The Miz in some way, perhaps at the earliest. Bad Bunny could be involved in the situation helping the title change as his feud against Miz is yet to be over. This would reportedly result in a tag team match (Miz-Morrison vs Bunny-Priest) at Wrestlemania 37.

Check out more from what the veteran wrestling journalist had to offer in his latest report:

“Damian Priest and Bad Bunny vs The Miz and John Morrison, that was the match that was originally for WrestleMania and I presume it still will be. I figure Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will be involved in — you don’t want them to be the reason he loses the title — especially if it’s to McIntyre, but they’ll probably be involved in some form of that to set up the other match, I’m just going to guess, you know it just makes sense to do it that way, but yeah, it’s kinda tricky.”