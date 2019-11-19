Charlotte Flair picks dream opponent and talks WWE Evolution

The daughter of legendary WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair currently drafted under the RAW brand was on a three-day tour to India last week.

On the first day of her visit to India, Charlotte was given the warmest reception by the Special Olympics Bharat Athletes, with whom she celebrated Children's Day in Mumbai.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrates Children's Day in India

The Superstar was also seen engaging with Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan during her time in the city. Varun, a well known WWE fan, caught up with Charlotte to get her 'Bollywood ready' with some Yoga and dance lessons.

Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready! 👸🏼 #Mumbai #India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XdSXK9XKaH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 15, 2019

The second generation pro-wrestler completed her long-awaited RAW return last night when she teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on the former Women's Tag Team champions The IIconics.

The multi-time champion, who ushered a genuine women's evolution in WWE was the first of the new arrivals to win the Divas Title and the first athlete to win the Raw Women's Championship, a title she has gone on to retain on multiple occasions.

'The Queen' continues to blaze trails in the ring, going undefeated over 16 pay-per-views and becoming one of the first women to main event a pay-per-view event, defeating Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Winning the Raw Women's Championship four times and the SmackDown Women's Championship five times, Charlotte is a record ten-time women's champion on WWE's main roster. She is now all set to lead Team Raw at this weekend's Survivor Series to take on Team Smackdown and Team NXT.

While Charlotte leads team Raw, the likes of Natalya, the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) and Sarah Logan make up the five member team for the traditional 5-on-5 brand vs brand match on Sunday (November 24).

In an interview with mykhel.com during her recent visit to India, Charlotte Flair spoke about the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, her dream opponent and much more.

One thing the whole women's Evolution might have missed and future of the PPV?

Ronda Rousey being a cross over star and being part of the division was huge and having more opportunities like that as the men have always had athletes or stars featuring in the section. Do I think we need it? No! But do we I think it adds to storylines or depth or intrigue? A one hundred percent.

Were you upset for not getting the first female wrestling match in Saudia Arabia?

I was very jealous. I won't lie. But I was very proud that Natalya got that opportunity as it was very special.

Most memorable title win/reign among the ten she had? Any dream opponent she wants to face before retiring?

I always say that it's always about the titles you've lost and not the ones you have won. Stephanie McMahon has to be the one.

Does she want to share a future WWE storyline with beau Andrade?

Yes and No. I think he is on the rise to stardom and I don't want to get in the way of his character and his path. But I do hope that one day I get the chance of sharing the screen with him. Also, I want to him to have his focus. It'd be great if get to be his manager someday and take on all the Americans, I will surely take up that opportunity (chuckles).