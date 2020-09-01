Clash of Champions 2020: WWE Title Match confirmed for PPV

The pay-per-view was originally scheduled for September 20, but WWE confirmed last night that it was pushed back, a week later and will now take place at the ThunderDome on September 27.

The Viper earned the Number-One Contender's spot for the WWE Championship on RAW by winning a Triple Threat main event against Keith Lee and Seth Rollins. He pinned Lee after an RKO to win the bout and earned the right to collide in a rematch from Summerslam 2020 against the Scottish Psychopath.

Earlier in the night on Raw, Rollins, Lee, and Orton qualified for the Triple Threat Number-One Contender's match by winning singles matches. Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler, Orton defeated Kevin Owens (after a brutal attack from Aleister Black to Owens right before the match), and Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio (replacing Rey Mysterio who suffered a torn triceps).

As it stands, Drew McIntyre is on a break with a’ fractured jaw’, thanks to three back-to-back punt kicks by Randy Orton during last week's RAW. It's believed to be a storyline injury as the reigning champion will be back in time for Clash of Champions 2020. However, the announcers feel that Orton vs. McIntyre will go down at the pay-per-view only if McIntyre is medically cleared to compete.

This is the only officially confirmed matchup for Clash of Champions as it stands, but it seems like Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott will also challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax after defeating The IIconics to become the new Number-One contenders for the tag titles on RAW.

As er the stipulation of last night's match, The IIconics were forced to disband, once the match was over. The pair will no longer work as a tag team now. As for Riott and Morgan, they are back on the same page re-forming The Riott Squad. They will get a golden opportunity to become tag champions in the late-September PPV where all the Titles will be on the line.