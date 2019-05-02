Dana White announces Brock Lesnar's UFC retirement

Rumors about a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC heavyweight championship dream match in Summer 2019 were running wild earlier this year. Lesnar was supposed to return to UFC after a gap of nearly three years to take on DC in a match which has been in the pipeline since July 2018. However, that will not happen now as the UFC president hinted they will take a different route for DC.

Earlier White passed the information to ESPN's Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto that Brock Lesnar informed him that he is retiring from UFC. The two MMA journalists then broke the news that most of the pro-wrestling fans might not like as WWE could be the only home for the beast incarnate.

"(Lesnar) told me he's done, he's retired," Dana White told ESPN. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

Now that makes the next heavyweight championship bout in UFC a very obvious one. Daniel Cormier will defend it against Stipe Miocic in a rematch which was always the alternate choice in case Lesnar was not returning to UFC, anyway.

We should note that the current UFC World Heavyweight Champion Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to become a dual-titleholder at UFC 226 in 2018. If the same lineup is confirmed in the near future, it will be the 2nd installment between these two MMA fighters. Miocic seemed ready for this match since Lesnar's departure is confirmed. Here is what he told to ESPN,

"I'm ready, I've been ready. And I'm going to take back what's mine."

As for Brock Lesnar, it seems like WWE remains the only home left for The Conqueror. Come July 17th, he turns 42 and it's hard to think that he will try his hand in any other sports other than pro-wrestling.

WWE has already confirmed his comeback with an official statement. His next match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7. This is the first time he will feature in a contest since losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35.