Daniel Bryan rumoured to make WWE return following AEW stint

The valuable asset for the Vince McMahon-owned brand is no more there as he decided to let his WWE contract run out, earlier this year in order to join All Elite Wrestling.

There were no issues between Daniel Bryan and the WWE as he remained totally professional during his entire tenure.

In reality, he was considered to be a model employee on his way out of the company and some of the backstage officials didn’t believe his departure to be true until he showed up on AEW TV.

Fightful Select has now come up with several backstage notes on the former Planet’s Champion indicating a future return to WWE. Him, getting added to the Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37, was a last-minute call, according to the report.

The superstar, having the real name of Bryan Danielson was also praised backstage for making his last WWE match look “as good as possible” and put over the WWE franchise player in a big way (That match took place on the April 30 edition of SmackDown and he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

It was also noted by some of the officials that the way Bryan left the company kept the doors open for a future return by all means.

“WWE sources tell us they were well aware that his deal was coming up soon when that was booked, and spoke highly of Bryan Danielson’s professionalism in working with Roman Reigns and making their match as good as possible on the way out.

One source said that “Bryan handled things so well that a lot of people didn’t think he was actually leaving or taking any time off. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Daniel Bryan has offered his thankfulness to WWE for the opportunities, unlike his contemporaries who left the company to join the All Elite league.

His wife Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer and a WWE-lifer which is yet another reason that he might choose to end his career in the company which is considered to be the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

For now, Bryan stays on “very good terms” with the WWE while enjoying his time under Tony Khan’s AEW banner. That being said, pro-wrestling fans can definitely expect to witness some dream matches featuring the veteran 'American Dragon.’