Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE Championship to change hands?

The All-Might defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title at Royal Rumble courtesy of an attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the Championship belt. Thus, he could brag about handing Lesnar the shortest title reign of his career.

Now, it’s time for The Beast Incarnate to seek payback. The opening odds for the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event have been released, courtesy of Bet Online and it clearly shows that Brock Lesnar is the favorite to walk away with the WWE Championship.

The 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber will mark Lesnar’s debut inside of the ominous steel cage structure. Inserting such a highly protected superstar into the cage predictably means that he’s going to win the match. This win would also set up the rumoured Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38 with the lineup being Reigns vs. Lesnar.

Becky Lynch is the favorite to retain the Raw Women’s Championship in the other announced match for Elimination Chamber against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Both Lynch and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair are also waiting to learn the decision of Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey.

Check out the released preliminary odds for Elimination Chamber 2022:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner

Brock Lesnar – 1/1

Bobby Lashley (c) – 3/2

Seth Rollins – 5/2

AJ Styles – 6/1

Riddle – 7/1

Austin Theory – 25/1

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1500 (1/15)

Lita +575 (23/4)

Lita has already tweeted the following indicating that she’s going to become a 5-time champion at the Chamber event, “Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time.”

But in reality, she’s likely to be out of the scene after performing in this one-off singles match against Big Time Becks.

The Hall of Famer returned to action at the Royal Rumble. Her final standard women’s division singles match took place at Survivor Series 2006 where she dropped the WWE Women’s Championship to Mickie James.

Reports suggest that Lynch vs. Bianca Belair should be the lineup for the WWE Raw Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 38 while Ronda Rousey will challenge Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Title at the April PPV. Hence, Lynch isn’t dropping her belt until at least The Biggest Event of the Year.