Elimination Chamber 2023: Spoiler on main-event match of WWE PLE

Usually, the annual titular Chamber match happens in the main-event capacity with the WWE World Championship stakes attached to it. However, this time around, the United States Title will be defended inside this demonic cage.

Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will still close out the event with a championship defense in a one-on-one capacity. His opponent will be an ex-Bloodline member.

After WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the undisputed title as the main event of Wrestlemania 39 in April, many fans are speculating if there won't be any world title defense at the February PLE.

To clear those doubts, Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is 'as confirmed as it can be' for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

"Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal. Of course, this is WWE and everything is subject to change, but major changes to planned PPV shows have been less with Paul Levesque in charge."

Meltzer added in his report that the backstage feeling in WWE is that Reigns vs. Zayn is such a strong match, it simply "doesn't matter" what'd be there on the rest of the card. Besides, Zayn would get a strong backup from the audience since the event will go down in his hometown of Montreal.

After questioning Zayn's integrity for several weeks, The Bloodline finally imploded at Royal Rumble. After Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the event, he ordered Zayn to hurt Owens.

However, The Honorary Uce would turn on Roman Reigns and hit him with a chair, instead. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso alongside Reigns systematically destroyed Zayn in the ring but Jey Uso left the scene and he's also out of The Bloodline.

That being said, one of the best storylines of 2022 will culminate in a big-time match at Elimination Chamber. Being an organic babyface, Zayn can also hope to become the new champion that will also make a big impact on the Wrestlemania 39 card.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, February 18 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

- Elimination Chamber Match for WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford or Elias vs. Angelo Dawkins or Damian Priest

- Number-One Contender's Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Raw Women's Championship: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Candice LeRae or "Michin" Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven or Carmella