Exclusive interview: Matt Hardy on dream match, retirement plans, title run and more

Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview with the WWE superstar:

His thoughts on working in several promotions across the globe and considering whether WWE is the greatest of them:

“I have worked in several promotions across the world and I consider WWE to be my home. It is a place where I was first given an opportunity to become a global superstar…..so I guess WWE is the best place. They take really good care of the people. They give this amazing platform to perform on, so it’s nice to be home back at WWE.”

Whether willing to have a title run before retirement:

“I get this question do you want as an official WWE title run before retirement. At this stage of our careers like I'm not worried necessarily about holding more championships or winning more titles or winning WWE title completes. Like if I win WWE title then everything is complete. That’s not really my main goal.

My main goal is just to try to be as entertaining and try to be as fresh as much as possible….a WWE title run before retiring would be amazing, that would be great but it's not something mandatory or something that is gonna change the idea of the way I look back at my career as a whole.”

“I absolutely think that I would be a good coach or a trainer in the WWE after I retire. I could be very beneficial as being a producer someone who kind-of structure matches or even a writer for someone who is on the creative aspect. A lot of things especially considering I have been in ring perform for him for so long sometimes I feel like I have now insight in the way to help of guys from creative aspect like people are just born writers since I have been actual performers rest or for some years past.”

One dream match before retirement:

“I would say that one person that I would be dreaming before retirement because I haven't got a chance to work with him. Now he's gonna be gone for a little bit in future…it’ll be Roman Reigns. He is kind of a guy that WWE built around and I do I like him a lot as a person consider my friend. So I would love to have a Matt Hardy vs. Roman Reigns match before retirement.”

Comparison between the Attitude Era and the current WWE Era:

“We have become more family friendly, we've probably catered to more families more than just like, you guys are trying to have all these edges in grip on the product. The attitude era was fun because it was very edgy with push on the book in many ways you notice, it was a cool air for what was almost like society has changed, become even more culture-appropriate, more gender-appropriate, like WWE has mirrored that, and done that so well. So I love that era but I have a great appreciation for the current eras because we’re changing with society.”

The reason behind not seeing much of the Broken or Woken character in the WWE:

“I would say since they are a lot of the broken woken character. Just timing was one of the issues since I was dealing with a nagging injury. So had taken time-off and be away. I'm hoping as we go forward on the WWE network, you will continue to see more broken woken characters with house Hardys with Wolfgang, Vanguard, Skarsgard, Senor Benjamin, and all the other fan favorites. So I really think that the platform where it can allow us to maximize you know what is the broken universe and you could see it all in, the Woken Warriors will have something they can watch be very proud of.”

Matt Hardy concluded the interview reflecting on his 25-year long career. He gave instructions to aspiring wrestlers in India to grab the chance that WWE has thrown away to them. This is how he started from the scratch and gained this much success.

The youngsters should immediately sign up on WWEperformancecenter.com to get a lifetime opportunity to entertain the fans, all around the globe. India has a huge market when it comes to wrestling and this upcoming tryout would be the place to churn out more talents from the subcontinent.