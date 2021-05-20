First Indian female wrestler Kavita Devi released by WWE

Bengaluru, May 20: Kavita Devi, the very first female Indian talent to be signed with the WWE, has been released from the contract on May 19, 2021.
As per US time zone, it happened a few hours ago in what appears to be part of a major let-go from the NXT roster, similar to the COVID-19 related budget-cut releases from the main roster last month. However, this time it was the unused talents from NXT that were released.
Overall, eight such talents were released from their contracts, as given below:
– Drake Wuertz (referee)
– Alexander Wolfe (former member of SAnitY faction on NXT and main roster)
– Kavita Devi (first-ever Indian female talent to be signed with WWE)
– Brandi Lauren / Skyler Story (former EVOLVE star)
– Jake Clemons
– Ezra Judge / EJ Nduka
– Jessamyn Duke (member of former MMA/UFC Four-Horsewomen group alongside Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Marina Shafir)
– Vanessa Borne (former NXT Superstar)
Kavita Devi whose real name is Kavita Dalal, was signed by the WWE in October 2017. She flew to the United States after being selected to participate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament earlier that year. She came up short in the first-round match against former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.