Five marquee names confirmed to miss WWE Wrestlemania 37

Also the stakes have been doubled as fans are returning to the Show of Shows after a gap of more than a year. However, the latest update from The Observer suggests that the two-night spectacle will miss some of the names who made WrestleMania the biggest event of professional wrestling. Five of those marquee names are:

- Brock Lesnar

- The Undertaker

- Goldberg

- Triple H

- John Cena

In the absence of these regular attendees, WWE’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view will be the Showcase of Immortals by the shtick only as in reality, the match card would be too light. On the bright side, the younger generation will receive the spotlight and this could be a strategic decision by the WWE.

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with the WWE since last April while Goldberg has only one match left in his contract for 2021. The Undertaker has officially retired from in-ring competition at Survivor Series 2020. There've been some rumours on Vince McMahon giving him a call for the 'Mania night, but that’s very unlikely.

"No Goldberg, no Undertaker, no Lesnar. So, you’ve taken some of the biggest attractions off and Edge does not replace them. We’ve seen that. He just doesn’t. Edge looks old. Edge is gonna get a lot of criticism,” stated Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

As mentioned above, Edge is the only part-timer who is set for the main event of WrestleMania 37. While his identity across the hardcore wrestling fans is undeniable, mainstream audience across the world aren't that familiar with him especially after his absence from active competition for nine long years.

Edge’s Rated-R Superstar gimmick has been converted to 'grit' by which he won the Royal Rumble to pave his way to the Biggest Event of the Year. He will fight against the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns for something that he never lost (the world title). But the source still believes that this booking could end up receiving some criticism.

As for the other big names, Triple H didn’t wrestle at WrestleMania 36 and he will miss two consecutive 'Manias. He did wrestle Randy Orton on RAW, a few weeks ago but he did so in a T-Shirt because he has gained some weight (WWE doesn’t use him as a regular wrestler. Primarily, the WWE Executive, is just a special attraction for needed occasions) and is nowhere near to pull off a full-time match.

John Cena will also not make it to WrestleMania 37, even though he was previously thought to be involved. He’s shooting the Peacemaker series for HBO Max in Vancouver, Canada. With the COVID-19 protocols in play, it won't be easy for him to fly to the United States. So for the first time since 2004, the Cenation Leader will miss the Biggest Event of the Year.