Former WWE superstar Kamala aka James Harris dies at 70

By
Former WWE superstar Kamala aka James Harris dies at 70 (Image Courtesy: WWE)
Former WWE superstar Kamala aka James Harris dies at 70 (Image Courtesy: WWE)

Bengaluru, August 10: Former WWE Superstar Kamala aka James Harris died at the age of 70 on Sunday (August 9) reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Jason King from Bleacher Report reported the cause of Kamala's death, which was previously undisclosed.

King tweeted that he reportedly spoke with Kamala's wife, who revealed that her husband went into cardiac arrest and passed away on Sunday (August 9) afternoon. Also according to King, Kamala had tested positive earlier in the week for COVID-19 and was then hospitalized.

Harris, who retired from pro wrestling in 2010, had various health related issues for a number of years that includes having both legs amputated in 2011 and 2012 as a result of complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. In 2017, he had to have emergency surgery to clear fluid from his heart and lungs.

Kamala, one of the most recognizable giants in the industry, had a pro wrestling career which spanned over 30 years from Memphis to Mid-South to WWE and beyond.

WWE earlier released statement to announce the death of the former wrestler.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

"Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

"He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans."

WWE also took to social media to condole the legend's death.

Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
