Former WWE superstar Kamala aka James Harris dies at 70

Jason King from Bleacher Report reported the cause of Kamala's death, which was previously undisclosed.

King tweeted that he reportedly spoke with Kamala's wife, who revealed that her husband went into cardiac arrest and passed away on Sunday (August 9) afternoon. Also according to King, Kamala had tested positive earlier in the week for COVID-19 and was then hospitalized.

Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

Harris, who retired from pro wrestling in 2010, had various health related issues for a number of years that includes having both legs amputated in 2011 and 2012 as a result of complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. In 2017, he had to have emergency surgery to clear fluid from his heart and lungs.

Kamala, one of the most recognizable giants in the industry, had a pro wrestling career which spanned over 30 years from Memphis to Mid-South to WWE and beyond.

WWE earlier released statement to announce the death of the former wrestler.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

"Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

"He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans."

WWE also took to social media to condole the legend's death.

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020