Health update on WWE Legend Triple H following heart issue

The WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development underwent heart surgery, last week, as per the confirmations of the WWE. An official statement claimed that a successful surgical procedure took place at the Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, following a cardiac event.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

The 52-year-old Superstar has a lot of responsibilities behind the scenes in the WWE and we expect him to resume those duties in due course. There’s no specific timeline was given by the WWE for The King of Kings' return to the boardroom, though.

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shared a heart-touching story about Triple H via Twitter once the latter's critical heart condition was announced. Ali explained that he was forced to move to Orlando, Florida when he was on 205 Live. His wife stayed in Chicago since she was pregnant at the time.

Ali asked Triple H for to go back home, once a week to give a visit to his wife. The WWE head-honcho told him that he should move back, instead to Chicago to be with his family.

"When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man," the statement by Ali mentioned.

Triple H’s in-ring career is under speculation after this surgical procedure since WWE is very much strict about medical clearances of their talents. His last match took place on the January 11, 2021 episode of Raw, where he faced Randy Orton in a Street Fight.

In more news about the 14-time world champion, previous reports claimed that he will be losing control of the WWE NXT brand which is set for a revamp, starting with the September 14 episode. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are likely to be in charge of the show.

However, According to a report from Wrestle Votes, the original NXT show-runners, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, and Matt Bloom are still very much in control of things. The look of NXT will go through a change, but it will be a “subtle” one.