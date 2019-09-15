How The Fiend Bray Wyatt angle changed WWE landscape?

Even the WWE officials must be believing in his potential which leads to this report indicating that The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the sole reason behind many of the changes in a storyline on both Raw and SmackDown. In general, it's rare to see modifications in angles just for one single roster member. But his effect is quite heavy since the debut, this past summer. So, the creative team may have not thought twice while doing the changes.

According to The Dirty Sheets, the popularity of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has resulted in WWE altering plans for the King Of The Ring 2019 tournament and multiple others feuds.

As per the current planning, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is likely to get a title shot at Hell in a Cell which was not the original planning for 2019 fall. But Fiend's merchandise sales during SummerSlam weekend were incredible topping other superstars. He also drew big numbers on the Social Media which led the creative to put him in the Universal Title picture and book to win the Title.

Here is more from wwfoldschool.com on the scenario,

"The King Of The Ring was booked to give Rollins a credible challenger for the Universal Championship. The original winner was scheduled to be Drew McIntyre. But with The Fiend taking McIntyre’s place in the Universal Title picture, WWE changed plans eliminated McIntyre from the tournament. McIntyre isn’t involved in any feud right and he has some time to heal a minor injury."

It resulted in an unpredictable King of the Ring tournament throughout the beginning. They have booked it on a week to week basis. Vince McMahon decided Chad Gable and Elias to advance in the King Of The Ring tournament last week on SmackDown just an hour before the show began. Most of the fans were expecting Ali and Andrade to advance.

On the other hand, WWE planned to put The Miz in a feud against the Fiend Bray Wyatt following Summerslam. The puppets from the Firefly Fun House would have stalked Miz’s daughter occurring the rivalry. However, Wyatt would be moving to the Universal title picture against either Rollins or Strowman. (whoever wins at Clash Of Champions) So WWE decided to book Miz in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. The originally planned Nakamura vs. Ali feud did not proceed, therefore.

Plans for AJ Styles and Ricochet have changed as well for the demonic character. They were about to face each other in a United States Title match again, with a Ladder stipulation added. But Ricochet ended up eliminating McIntyre from the King Of The Ring tournament (due to change in plans) and advanced to the semifinal. So Styles had to move on to a feud with Cedric Alexander that will produce the next United States Championship match on this Sunday night.