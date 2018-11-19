Huge championship match announced for WWE TLC 2018

This means the regular names from the Raw roster have to run the show till the WWE TLC PPV. This is the final PPV event for the year 2018 and is set to take place on December 16th. Breaking news was given on the main event of this show at last night’s Survivor Series. Seth Rollins had just finished competing a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura only to learn about his next challenge.

Charly Caruso informed Rollins that he will have to put the Intercontinental Championship on the line at TLC against Dean Ambrose to continue their rivalry from Raw. The host venue, SAP Center in San Jose, California has already advertised this match for a while now and WWE.com finally confirmed it with the following message,

“As if the betrayal wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Ambrose sent a shocking message by burning his trademark Shield gear. Now at WWE TLC, Rollins and Ambrose will settle matters one-on-one. Which Hound will emerge with ultimate justice? Find out at WWE TLC, streaming live on Dec. 16 on the award-winning WWE Network.”

We need to remind you that WWE TLC is one of the special nights of the year with stipulations attached to marquee matches. This is the main event match from Raw and we expect this one to be contested under special capacity. So WWE should convert this match into a Tables, Ladder and Chairs match on tonight's Raw. It means using these weapons will be absolutely legal during the contest.

Needless to say, this gives a big advantage to Dean Ambrose if you keep his current mean streak in mind. He will lower down his level to the maximum extent to get back the Intercontinental Championship around the waist. As he feels, winning a title is the only way to solidify the heel turn and ensure his relevance on the WWE Raw roster.