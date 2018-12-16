Huge return planned for WWE TLC main event?

PWInsider.com has reported that Kurt Angle will be present on this upcoming edition of WWE Raw. The host venue of the show is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California which has also hinted the same by adding him onto the card. But the big spoiler is that he might be coming back on TV one night earlier i.e. at WWE TLC. The injury of Braun Strowman might force the creative team to bring him back earlier than expected.

Braun Strowman underwent a surgery a couple of weeks ago to fix the shattered elbow. He has had only less than twenty days to recover and be ready to perform at WWE TLC. Hence, rumours are running rampant speculating whether he could compete against Baron Corbin. Now the same aforementioned source confirmed that there’s no way that the match can happen with the original lineup.

To be precise, PWInsider.com has claimed that Braun Strowman is 'scheduled to appear at the pay-per-view, so he will be available to appear on camera.’ But this does not mean that he will perform in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Additionally, WrestleVotes gave an update that WWE already removed him from the WWE Live schedule set for the Holiday Season. The replacement has also been revealed,

“I’m hearing Braun Strowman is still not likely to compete Sunday at TLC. So much so, that on the holiday tours, John Cena will wrestle in his place. Strowman will still appear on the holiday tour shows, just won’t work. So I can’t see him working a TLC match.”

With that being said, Kurt Angle is the most likely name to compete against Baron Corbin at WWE TLC. This will be perfectly fit from a storyline perspective where the 'on-paper’ general manager is fighting to retain his spot. We assume a big win will be reserved for him after which Vince McMahon will reinstate him in the GM position, the very next night on WWE Raw.

These are all pure assumptions based on the current happenings. We must note that WWE has been able to create curiosity around this particular TLC matchup despite WWE Raw TV ratings reaching an all-time low. We hope things change from next week onwards as the Chairman of the company returns.