Huge Steel cage match announced for next week’s WWE Raw

New Delhi, Oct 12: To the much delight of the WWE Universe, this week’s WWE Raw marked the reunion of The Shield. Perhaps, the most popular faction in the history of the WWE was back on the same page after a hiatus of three long years. Needless to say, they made their presence big time on the flagship show.

The night was started with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rolling ganging up together against The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro to get their retributions. They delivered their signature style powerbomb on The Miz to end the opening segment.

Later, The Shield made an impact by attacking Braun Strowman, as well and sought vengeance of the attack for the last couple of weeks. As a result, we have seen Strowman going through the commentary table on the flagship show.





This provided an idea for The general manager of Monday Night Raw to come up with a huge match for next week. It will also be the final week before we head towards WWE’s version of demolition derby in the name of WWE TLC on October 22nd.

So, to hype up the event, Roman Reigns will go one-on-one against Braun Strowman. These two bitter rivals will be locked inside a steel cage to settle out their differences. This particular feud has been going on since the beginning of 2017 and will be renewed by virtue of this blockbuster main event under a different capacity.



Kurt Angle later stated that the steel cage will ensure that no interference happens during the match, at all. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro will be barred from entering the ring whereas Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will also not be able to provide any help to their brother, Roman Reigns.

The main event of WWE Raw will definitely set the tune for the annual WWE TLC PPV to the most extreme level considering what these two are capable of. The match will go down in the city of Portland, Oregon.