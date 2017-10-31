In WrestleMania 24 'Floyd Mayweather', On WrestleMania 34 'Conor McGregor'??

Bengaluru, October 31: Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor, The Money Fight, poured out gargantuan of over $600 million including TV and sponsorship deals.

The bout ended when Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th round and continued his professional boxing undefeated streak to 50-0.

The fight is also remembered as 'The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History', however, WWE may roll its special dice for WrestleMania 34 and if it does, there is no saying what may happen AGAIN. The Full Story Below.

Wrestlemania XXIV in March 2008, witnessed a special moment when former multi-division world champion Floyd Mayweather fought and defeated The World's Largest Athlete, Big Show.

This no-disqualification PPV event captured huge attention from audience's and it was a quite big success and as the WrestleMania XXXIV (8 April 2018) approaching day by day, there are big names getting ready for the bigger fights.

But would it be possible that Vince McMahon and the WWE intends to sign up Conor McGregor for a fight?

Before 'The Money Fight', on an interview with Sky Sports in the UK, Triple H invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to WWE to settler their difference. Soon 'Becky Lynch' also invited Conor McGregor to join WWE via Twitter.

Stephanie McMahon also said in a Sports convention at Stamford Bridge, "I think Conor would be a perfect fit for WWE".

Both, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, are at the core of WWE to make business decisions and reportedly there's an ongoing rumor that WWE is in a conversation to strike a deal with Conor McGregor but nobody knows for sure whether it is going to be an appearance or it is going to be the debut. The biggest surprise is yet to come out from the box.

Every WWE Wrestler is Eager To Beat Conor McGregor! Here Is Why

The Irishman started a verbal warfare a way back when he did a trash talk on Twitter and followed by, he received a good sum slam from pro wrestlers and wrestling fans on social media. Nature Boy Ric Flair expressed his unsettlement, saying McGregor stole his gimmick.

Coming from a guy who built a career copying my persona, I expected the type of class we get from Ronda or Anderson. pic.twitter.com/iVoC0Xva5g — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2016

As the McGregor made the transition from UFC to the boxing ring earlier this year, there was a spark in WWE fans eyes, speculating there may be a grain of chance that he could come to WWE.

Even though McGregor holds no experience in pro wrestling, it could be predicted that he is only going to work big names. If everything goes as expected, then here are the top five names, that are eager to take him on.

Top 5 Contenders, who are looking forward to this!

McGregor didn't spare anyone and he also trash talked about Cena. Cena would be the best contender as they both are good with a microphone.

Roman was upset and told McGregor to 'Shut Up!'.

Your the size of my leg. Shut up. https://t.co/fBVEdf8hE1 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2016

In UFC, a fight between McGregor & Brock wouldn't have been possible, as there was a vast variation between the weight categories of the two. But what happens when they face to face in WWE!

Even though Enzo is not that big name in WWE, he Tweeted McGregor and bashed him in his own game.

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

Would this be possible? Floyd is a known name to WWE but the match again with McGregor?

One thing for sure, if WWE pulls it off, the rating will cover the sky.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.