Jinder Mahal loses WWE Championship, new match announced for Survivor Series

New Delhi, Nov 8: In a shocking turn of events, last night’s Smackdown Live witnessed a huge championship change in the main event of the show.

As per the confirmation made by Shane McMahon, Jinder Mahal was forced to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. This came up as a repercussion for what Jinder did to Styles, last week. By help from the Singh Brothers, a brutal assault was delivered.

So, The Phenomenal One vowed to take the championship away from the Modern-day Maharaja that made his run in the company, relevant. From the get-going, he was in an offensive mode to Jinder Mahal who was unable to match up with the fast pace of Styles.

Jinder tried to fire back and get the win with a Khallas but Styles managed to kick off and set him up for a phenomenal fore-arm. He hit it successfully to pin Jinder in the middle of the ring and become the new WWE Champion. This put an end to the incredible title reign of the India-native that stretched over 150 days.



This win also made a huge change to the Survivor Series match card. The main event of the PPV is supposed to witness a champion vs. champion match on the main event. So, the new title-holder, AJ Styles is now scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at the last dual brand PPV of the year. This was officially confirmed on WWE.com,

“After overcoming Jinder Mahal in a title bout in Manchester, England, newly-crowned WWE Champion AJ Styles will go head-to-head against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a daunting Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series, and the WWE Universe truly can’t wait to see it.

Find out which champion will reign supreme when The Beast Incarnate and The Phenomenal One clash in a titanic collision at one of WWE’s most storied institutions. Don’t miss Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19, at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.”



Needless to say that this is going to be dream bout for the fans. The WWE Universe wanted to see this match for a long time and will finally be able to see it on November 19th.

Furthermore, the beast incarnate will be back on Raw in the next edition of the show which means we might get to see a confrontation between the two main-eventers on the flagship show, next week.