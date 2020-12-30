Major spoiler on The Fiend Bray Wyatt's WWE return

The Fiend then pushed Orton towards the flames, but Orton reversed and rather slid him into the flames to set him on fire and win the match. Orton then hit an RKO on his opponent after which he poured gasoline on Fiend and burned him completely.

The next night on RAW, Alexa Bliss appeared with 'Alexa's Playground' to inform Randy Orton that The Fiend can come back to her playground anytime, and when he does, it’ll be like nothing we have seen before. WWFOldSchool.com has informed that the current plan is for the demonic character of Bray Wyatt to make his return at Royal Rumble 2021, during the Men’s Rumble match.

It's likely that Randy Orton will also be a part of the match and hence The Fiend would straight go after him. While there are backstage talks ongoing to give The Fiend an official entry to the Rumble match, a surprise entry could provide the shock value. Wyatt and Orton are expected to take themselves out of the match, concentrating on their angle, instead of the Rumble match. So perhaps they might not actually get eliminated from the match.

Thus, the interesting program between the two of them isn't coming to an end. In fact, Ringside News informs that "another crazy gimmick match" between the two RAW Superstars is in-store. There are also plans for Randy Orton to continue his feud with Edge next year, but those plans could change heading into 2021.

Until The Fiend returns on TV, Alexa Bliss will be dragging the storyline against The Apex Predator in an unconventional way. This week, Randy Orton was invited to the ring by Bliss. But he showed up in the Firefly Funhouse, instead. Orton tore up the set and destroyed Mercy the Buzzard, Abby The Witch, Huskus The Pig, and Rambling' Rabbit.

Alexa Bliss again challenged Orton to meet her later, in the ring. This time he accepted the invitation and received a gift. Bliss opened the gift in the ring and she pulled out a gasoline can and matches. She walked up to Orton and asked him to set her on fire.

Orton refused as Bliss poured gasoline all over herself and begged him to do so. She told him “you don’t have the guts” and also called him “a little bi**h”. An instigated Orton said, “you think that I won’t do it. I want to do it, but I know it’s what you want me to do.” Then the lights started flickering as the arena was filled with The Fiend’s menacing growl.

Randy Orton then lit a matchstick in the dark and went to drop it onto the gasoline when the program's feed was cut off. Thus, the final WWE Raw of 2020 ended with a cliffhanger as the fans are curious what's next for them. The following chapter in the story will be unfolded during the Raw Legends Night, next week.