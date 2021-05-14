Mega clash at Summerslam to affect WWE Title Match at Wrestlemania Backlash?

Bengaluru, May 14: Bobby Lashley cemented his spot at the top-tier of WWE talents with his win in the opening contest of WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre. He successfully defended the WWE Championship against the prime babyface player of the Raw roster, passing the latter one out with the devastating Hurt Lock finisher.
It was quite the shocker for the WWE Universe who believed that this match was all about Drew McIntyre beginning his third title reign in front of the live fans in the audience, a due moment that he never received in his career. But by digesting this loss, he made a top star out of Bobby Lashley and he’s happy about it, as heard in recent interviews.
According to PWTorch, Drew McIntyre’s loss at the Biggest Event of the Year isn’t an indication that WWE Officials have already lost confidence in him. Rather, Bobby Lashley is being geared up as a monstrous heel so that he could have the much-anticipated match against Brock Lesnar in the near future.
With Summerslam 2021 scheduled within three months of time, the source noted how WWE intends to build The All-Mighty Champion as a force to reckon with so that a showdown with The Beast Incarnate can be arranged for the PPV. Fans will be allowed in some capacity at the Biggest Party of the Summer which is another indication that Lesnar may be interested to make his comeback.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.