Mega clash at Summerslam to affect WWE Title Match at Wrestlemania Backlash?

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 14: Bobby Lashley cemented his spot at the top-tier of WWE talents with his win in the opening contest of WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre. He successfully defended the WWE Championship against the prime babyface player of the Raw roster, passing the latter one out with the devastating Hurt Lock finisher.



It was quite the shocker for the WWE Universe who believed that this match was all about Drew McIntyre beginning his third title reign in front of the live fans in the audience, a due moment that he never received in his career. But by digesting this loss, he made a top star out of Bobby Lashley and he’s happy about it, as heard in recent interviews.



According to PWTorch, Drew McIntyre’s loss at the Biggest Event of the Year isn’t an indication that WWE Officials have already lost confidence in him. Rather, Bobby Lashley is being geared up as a monstrous heel so that he could have the much-anticipated match against Brock Lesnar in the near future.



With Summerslam 2021 scheduled within three months of time, the source noted how WWE intends to build The All-Mighty Champion as a force to reckon with so that a showdown with The Beast Incarnate can be arranged for the PPV. Fans will be allowed in some capacity at the Biggest Party of the Summer which is another indication that Lesnar may be interested to make his comeback.





Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported a couple of days ago how Brock Lesnar is still under the radar of WWE for a Summerslam return. While the former champion has not renewed his contract with the company, he’s not interested to move to UFC or AEW. So chances are high that he will eventually respond positively at the dollars thrown by Vince McMahon.Bobby Lashley was initially scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a singles match capacity at WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16th. But later Braun Strowman was added to the match, making it a Triple Threat for the title.Going by the above report, WWE doesn't intend to ruin the momentums of the reigning champion and thus he should be able to retain. Even if he loses the belt at Backlash, Lashley shouldn’t be involved in the pinfall or submission, capitalizing on the rules of a Triple Threat. (Winner doesn’t have to beat the champion necessarily in this kind of match)