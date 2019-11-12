New show confirmed on WWE Network featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

'WWE's favorite hell-raiser’ is indeed coming back with a brand new show named "Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions". It will be a restructured version of the earlier named Steve Austin podcast that used to air on the video platform of the WWE.

The grand premiere episode of the upcoming show has been confirmed with a very special guest in attendance. The Undertaker will be the first one to appear on the show and have a chat session like never before with one of his bitter rivals in the WWE.

The opening edition is set to air on Sunday, November 24 at approximately 10:30 pm ET once the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off air, according to Variety.

WWE’s favorite hellraiser is returning to @WWENetwork with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions, a monthly original series premiering Sunday, Nov. 24, immediately after #SurvivorSeries. #BrokenSkullSessions @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/dI2ul3tY8x — WWE (@WWE) 11 November 2019

The source also added that the show will be a "rare interview with Mark Calaway, better known to WWE fans as The Undertaker." The Texas Rattlesnake further confirmed that the focus will be on the man behind the 'Undertaker’ gimmick.

We have seen a lot of the on-screen character of the sports entertainer who is here for over three decades. Now Stone Cold will be up to bring out more of his real-life character in this upcoming edition,

"Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. He's stayed in character all this time. He's made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has. He's had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

It’s a not-to-be-missed episode for the WWE Universe as they are yet to learn a lot about the real-life version of the Deadman. He rarely makes appearances in public which leaves the gimmick-based character created by WWE intact. The episode has already been taped with the two legendary names of the promotion which brings out some undisclosed information about the 'Demon of the Death Valley’.

Variety also reported that the future episodes of this show hosted by Stone Cold will have "one-on-one conversations with other big names from company, both past and present, as well as other celebrity guests."

This series will be much different to the live version of his WWE Network podcast that aired a few years ago, featuring guests like Vince McMahon, Big Show, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and others.

Here’s more on what Austin 3:16 had to say about his show to Variety,

"I think this is going to be a little more relaxed and laid back. The other one was live and I was flying around to accommodate the schedule and going out on the road. This is over at the Broken Skull studio, which we've built up…It's basically like a bulls–t session, talking about someone's career and trading stories, shooting the breeze."