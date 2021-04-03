Nigerian Drum Match, Logan Paul appearance set for WWE Wrestlemania 37

The Intercontinental Title Match set for Night II of the event will now be a Nigerian Drum Match between the champion Big E and the challenger Apollo Crews.

The unique stipulation was revealed during a backstage segment on SmackDown where Crews mentioned that this is an ancient duel, the brainchild of his ancestors to make things right for people who have been wronged.

The promo also noted that there will be no rules and no limitations in the match but beatings so loud so that it sounds like the beating of drums. This was an indirect confirmation on what could be a No Disqualification Match although full rules of the match are yet to be disclosed.

Another WrestleMania 37 match should be in the pipeline as it now seems that there will be 5 tag teams going after the Women’s Tag Team Champions. On Night One they will fight it out to determine the Night Two contenders for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Recent reports from PWInsider suggest that WWE has plans to host a multi-team match on Night One to determine the challengers for a Night Two match. SmackDown then featured a chaotic segment in the ring with the champions Jax and Baszler, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Riott Squad, Lana and Naomi, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke involving in a brawl. Carmella also watched from backstage with her newly recruited tag partner Billie Kay, although that has not been confirmed.

Now it seems like that Night One will feature a Fatal-5-Way with the lineup of Carmella and Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina and Natalya vs. Rose and Brooke vs. The Riott Squad - Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, with the winners challenging Jax and Baszler for the titles, the next night. We should note that this is just a reported match as WWE hasn’t made it official.

This week’s SmackDown also had YouTube star, actor, and social media influencer Logan Paul accepting Sami Zayn’s invite for WrestleMania 37. It seems that he will be standing at Zayn's corner for the latter's scheduled match against Kevin Owens. WWE hasn’t given any official update on Paul which still keeps the role of special enforcer or special referee's spot open for the celebrity.

WrestleMania 37 goes down on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Check out the updated match card following SmackDown:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be at Sami’s corner