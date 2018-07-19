Original plan for WWE Championship in Smackdown Live

Another significant part of this reign is that AJ Styles has been successful during the lengthy feud against Shinsuke Nakamura. We expected the title to switch hands at least once during this episode, it would have given Nakamura a taste of his first title win. And now a recent report revealed the original plan for the title.

The officials decided to scrap the idea of giving Nakamura the title during the dream feud on Smackdown Live. The Wrestling Standard recently revealed the original creative plan on the blue brand that was about to hand away from the WWE Championship to Nakamura. But the abrupt change in plan allowed AJ Styles to continue the run.

Shinsuke Nakamura was slated to win the prime title for a short period of time before dropping it to the Phenomenal One again. This switch would have happened most probably in between the Money in the Bank and Summerslam PPV. So, the Styles-Nakamura feud was about to continue until the biggest event of the summer.

Recently, Nakamura won the United States Championship from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules. Originally, it was Cien Andrade Almas who was destined to win the UDS title. He was involved in a feud with Sin Cara after which the US title would have been his next goal, as per the source,

“After a short feud with Sin Cara, Almas would have moved on to a program with current US Champion Jeff Hardy, where he was likely going to pick up the title. One source stated that Vince McMahon “loves a foreign heel as US Champion”, additionally saying, “it was going to be Cien but it’ll probably be Nakamura”.

Another reason that worked positively for AJ Styles during Money in the Bank title defense was the WWE 2K19 game. He is revealed to be the cover star of the 2018 edition which is why the officials did not let him drop the title, abruptly. He was able to attend press conferences to kick-off the campaigns as the reigning WWE Champion and will continue to do so until Summerslam, at least.