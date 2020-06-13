Potential spoiler for WWE title match at Backlash 2020

It will be his third title defense following the monumental win at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. This victory has taken McIntyre's status to a whole different level where he is now being considered as a top babyface superstar on Monday Night RAW.

Thus, he is expected to have a long title run that shouldn't come to an end at Backlash against a name like Lashley whose prime job is to put over youngsters. However, Backlash has been one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views that saw many upsets, over the years during the main event matches, and who knows whether one more will be waiting, this Sunday.

WWE has already split Bobby Lashley from Lana to build him up as a force to be reckoned with as he came back to the main event picture after a long wait of 13 years. The Wrestling Observer added that MVP started acting as the general manager of Lashley because the former Executive Director of RAW, Paul Heyman, wanted MVP to manage a Champion.

“Heyman wanted [MVP] as Lashley’s mouthpiece for a title run.”

The backstage feel is that Lashley is a veteran who never had the opportunity to pick up the WWE title. He should have at least one run with the most prestigious belt before retiring.

It could be a hint that The Dominator might win the WWE Championship at Backlash. It was also noted that even if a WWE Championship run isn’t in store for him, he should end up winning another title in the coming months.

With that being said, the title match between Lashley and McIntyre is very much open, at this point. Giving Lashley the title would be justified as WWE has some plans to let him feud against Brock Lesnar around SummerSlam 2020. When the Beast Incarnate does return on TV, he’d automatically go after the title he lost at WrestleMania, making the feud look, organic.

One of the key reasons why Bobby Lashley re-signed with the WWE back in 2018 was that he wanted to face Brock Lesnar in a singles encounter. He almost got that match with Lesnar, the same year after beating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. But WWE ended up booking Reigns against Lesnar at SummerSlam.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, The All-Mighty recently hinted that he can feel good things are coming ahead and that should include the match against Lesnar. He also expressed his desire to hold the WWE title, once in his career after spending almost two decades in the pro-wrestling business.

"I definitely want to win a world title. I definitely want to," Lashley said. "The years that I've put in the business and the matches I've had with so many different people, I definitely want to."

We've to wait until this Sunday to know whether Drew McIntyre retains his title or Lashley achieves one of his unfulfilled dreams.