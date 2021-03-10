Reason Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns happening at WWE FastLane 2021

This puts one of the earlier announced WrestleMania 37 main events cum dream match in jeopardy. Men's Royal Rumble match winner Edge declared that he will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at the Show of Shows. Now, it stands that Edge will face the winner of the FastLane 2021 main event between Reigns and Bryan.

There’re a few reasons why WWE has booked this title match at the March 21 PPV. Firstly, it would be a full-circle story for Bryan who competed against Reigns at the inaugural edition of FastLane, six years ago for the main-event spot of WrestleMania and failed. So the leader of the YES Nation is just one big win away from resurrection.

Secondly, Daniel Bryan’s time with WWE is coming to an end if not he signs a new contract within the upcoming months. That was reflected in his promo on SmackDown where he mentioned that this might be the last chance for him to go into the main event of WrestleMania.

During an interview with BT Sport in December, the former world champion talked about his plans to transition into a part-time wrestler. He openly admitted to being re-signing a part-time deal with WWE once his current contract expires. In that case, the company may not consider him in the title picture, anymore. So the desperation level will be an all-time high for the challenger at FastLane.

Lastly, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly irate about WrestleMania 37 plans getting leaked out on the internet. Roman Reigns vs Edge in a Spear vs Spear fantasy warfare was already out before it was officially announced at Elimination Chamber 2021. So The Boss wanted to shake things up and put a question mark over the headlining match of the show.

Thus, Daniel Bryan entered the title picture and Edge will have to wait until FastLane 2021 to know who he would be facing at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It could happen that WWE might just want to switch things up and make Bryan vs Edge happen at WrestleMania 37, shocking the WWE Universe. Only time will tell how things are going to unfold as the build for the upcoming pay-per-view continues on this week’s SmackDown.