Reason why WWE will present a stacked episode of Raw, next week

SmackDown starts its journey on FOX while NXT goes into head-to-head war with the new Dynamite show on TNT Network presented by AEW promotion. So both the WWE shows have to be good enough to secure their TV dominance.

SmackDown and NXT were obviously getting more spotlight in comparison to Monday Night Raw as these two shows will be airing with a purpose to garner more attention by any means. But the flagship show will also begin a new contract with the USA Network from next week onwards and that needed some special announcements. Hence, WWE made the upcoming edition a special one so that NXT or SmackDown don't overshadow it.

This is why we will see a Universal Championship match just six nights before Hell in a Cell PPV. Seth Rollins will have to defend it against Rey Mysterio who won a fatal-5-way number one contender's match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the match was set up just to ensure that Monday Night Raw will end up being a packed show and thereby give a fitting start to a revolutionary week. Here is more from the source in this matter, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“All of the emphasis is gonna fall on SmackDown and NXT because NXT is gonna have a loaded show on October 2nd because they have to, we know that. They wanna make sure that RAW doesn’t fall too far.”

This is not the only big segment that is being advertised for WWE Raw, though. The Beast Incarnate is also set to return on the show for the first time after Summerslam. Alongside the Universal title match, there will also be a Women's Division match where Sasha Banks will take on one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss. Also, a couple of Hall of Famers will make their presence felt on the upcoming edition that takes place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is a look at what's in store for the September 30th episode,

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appearance

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

News I think everyone will enjoy: Pyro returns to weekly television next week. Fireworks will once again be a fixture on WWE TV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 23, 2019

Now there will be several other changes on the WWE weekly shows, as well. WrestleVotes Twitter handle posted that the older sets used for the shows will no longer be there. Different stages will be designed, separately for Raw and SmackDown taking us back down the memory lane. Most importantly, pyrotechnics will be back like old school days which will make the fans go nostalgic.