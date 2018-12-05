WWE Mixed Match Challenge playoff results: December 4, 2018

Last night the opportunity came to two teams from Smackdown Live to secure the spots at semi-finale. In the first match, Jeff Hardy-Charlotte Flair, the number one favorites to win the entertaining contest, this year took on Team Fabulous Truth (R-Truth-Carmella). The latter team has been dealing with a constant problem due to R-Truth's memory loss.

However, they turned out to be the one to pull off the first upset of this year’s Mixed Match Challenge. The team of Hardy and Flair were knocked out courtesy of the fun-loving duo. The two male competitors started the match striking at each other. Hardy started to do some dance moves that received big cheers from the crowd. Charlotte Flair entered the match and hit Carmella hard with some chops.

The Princess of Staten Island gave a scream to ward off those shots from The Queen. Team Fabulous Truth called for a dance break in between the match, but Charlotte and Hardy attacked them. Charlotte mocked some of the dance moves of Truth before Carmella sent her hard into the canvas. Truth tried to steal a pinfall win, but Flair broke the pin. Hardy set up Truth for the Swanton Bomb, but Carmella prevented him from doing so.

So, Charlotte thwarted Carmella out of the ring to allow Jeff Hardy to finally perform the aerial stunt. But R-Truth moved out to let Hardy crash into the mat. He rolled up his opponent to pick up the big win and advance to the semi-final of Mixed Match Challenge.

In the second match, Team Awe-ska (The Miz-Asuka) was up against Team Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso-Naomi). The real-life couple turned out to be a real trouble for the Mixed Match Challenge season one winners. Miz and Asuka found it hard to co-exist as a team. The Miz said that he does not trust Asuka anymore and denied to tag her in.

This allowed Jimmy Uso to tag his wife into the match and just whe she was on the verge of pinning Asuka, the Miz broke the pinfall attempt. Jimmy Uso took him outside and sent Miz into the barricade. Asuka took the chance and put the Asuka Lock on Naomi to mak her tap out. They became the second semi-finalist from Smackdown in Mixed Match Challenge.