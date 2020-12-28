Revealed: Top favorites to win men and women's Royal Rumble 2021 matches

As always, there will be two separate Royal Rumble matches, one for the men and the other for the women where the winners are guaranteed to receive title shots at the grandest stage of WrestleMania. Betting odds for the winners have been revealed indicating bigger surprises should be stored for the Women’s Division Rumble match.

Bovada has been listing former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as the most likely winner for the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match. She is currently sitting at the top of the list with +700 odds. This is certainly an interesting choice as well as a surprise entry to the match as she doesn’t require her main roster call-up to happen, prior to the match.

NXT Superstars have always been allowed to make entrances into the Royal Rumble match in the last few years since without them it's nearly impossible to fill up the 30 spots. They also serve as the surprise elements to the match, no matter what. But the win of an NXT Superstar will be unprecedented by all means.

The second choice for the winner of Women’s Royal Rumble 2021 as mentioned by the source is Ronda Rousey who is very close to the top pick with +750 odds. Since she is away from the main roster, this one should also be a blockbuster return on TV to stir things up during the WrestleMania season. Plus, Ronda's appearance will also garner some mainstream attention.

Shayna Baszler is sitting at the third spot with +800 odds while two former champions are following her. Both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have +1,000 odds and these picks could change depending on the situation as we approach the Rumble event in January.

Big E and Edge are the combined favourites to headline WrestleMania 37 as both are sitting with +500 odds when it comes to winning the over the top rope match from the men's division. Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar have +800 odds by their sides to capture the second spot.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns are chasing them with +1,000 odds. Reigns being included in the mix is weird, as he himself is the Universal Champion. But anything is possible in WWE as last year, the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar participated in the Rumble match just because he could.

The biggest question heading into Royal Rumble 2021 is whether WWE will allow at least some of the fans to physically attend the show. As per WrestleVotes, a decision would be taken by January 7th regarding this matter. If the update remains negative then the PPV show will be packed by virtual fans on the ThunderDome screens.