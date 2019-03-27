English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rock icon Joan Jett to perform at WWE Wrestlemania 35

By
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett to perform Ronda Rouseys entrance theme (Image: WWE Media)
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett to perform Ronda Rousey's entrance theme (Image: WWE Media)

Bengaluru, March 27: WWE on Tuesday (March 26) announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will perform at Wrestlemania 35 on Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and live on WWE Network around the world.

Jett will play her hit song "Bad Reputation" as WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey makes her entrance to the ring and defends her title in the women's triple threat match vs. WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

"The Queen of Rock N Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere. Her performance at this year's Wrestlemania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honored to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage," said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

Jett will join the likes of renowned artists such as Motorhead, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Kid Rock, Diddy, Machine Gun Kelly, Skylar Grey, Travis Barker, and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Run D.M.C who have performed at WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza.

Joan Jett is a founding member of the Runaways, a rock band that paved the way for female artists to enter the male-dominated arena of rock music.

After five albums, Jett would take her career to even greater heights when she launched Joan Jett & the Blackhearts with hits such as "I Love Rock n Roll" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You".

A feminist icon for more than 40 years, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue