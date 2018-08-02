Roman Reigns to be the main event at Evolution PPV, an all women's showpiece

Previously, we gave an update on the potential planning of the creative team regarding this special show, which contains a twist.

WWE is hell-bent to put Roman Reigns over with the fans no matter what. They do know that there's a major backlash coming up once he becomes the Universal Champion at Summerslam. So Braun Strowman is going to be the insurance policy in this context. He will cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase to take the title moments after Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar.

Thereafter, Alexa Bliss would team with Strowman to start a woman-centric angle for Evolution. As per the storyline, Roman Reigns will not only try to regain his championship, but also to defend the honor of women's division. There's a big reason that WWE is putting him in such a situation.

The officials believe that it's a storyline that can bring the sympathy out of the WWE Universe. So they will be forced to cheer for the Big Dog on this occasion. So this is a desperate attempt to make him a successful Universal Champion aka the poster boy of the company, later this year.

"The idea is that since Roman is supporting a good cause the fans will not boo him," says the WWE Worldwide 2.0 Facebook Page, the forum which broke the news. "Braun is expected to play the role of a misogynist, while Roman Reigns being his foil playing the activist fighting for the rights of women. The idea is to have Roman Reigns make history being one of the two men to wrestle at the All Women's PPVs.”

Plus, WWE might still be in doubt of whether the women are capable of pulling off a successful event on their own. Putting Roman Reigns on the main event means they will have a trusted man on the main event spotlight. His presence will assure that the marquee match will not be spoiled.

There are doubts whether the storyline will be a successful one as it seems forced. The Internet has already started trolling him for main-eventing a women's PPV event. Furthermore, WWE will also lose a universal babyface star in Braun Strowman. He is likely to transform into a heel, while defending the title against Roman Reigns.