Roman Reigns claims he is most important WWE Royal Rumble competitor

The latest statement made by the Big Dog was that he was the most important character in the history of Royal Rumble. FS1 aired the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on TV, this week which was the first broadcast of the event outside the WWE Network.

The weekly tradition of airing events remains the same on FS1 as they don’t have the Backstage show anymore. While airing the Rumble garnered attention from the WWE Universe, comments from Roman Reigns helped even better.

WWE sent out a tweet while promoting the Royal Rumble special. The post on social media said that fans can “relive one of the BIGGEST Royal Rumble matches in history” that is the 2017 edition. It was indeed one with the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and more included in the over-the-top-rope battle.

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years.... https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020

Roman Reigns joined the conversation by commenting that he is the most important competitor in WWE's illustrious Royal Rumble history.

He very well knew that his comments would create polarizing reactions among the audience and so advised them to check out records from the last five years for reference.

"I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years."

Starting from 2014, Roman Reigns has had a memorable run in the Royal Rumble matches. Here's a brief look,

2014- Making a record 14 eliminations, Reigns shattered the record of Kane of the most eliminations in a single Rumble match. He created a ruckus by dominating the entire match before Batista eliminated him to win it.

2015- One of the most infamous moments in the history of Rumble was created in Philadelphia after Roman Reigns won the match via interference from his cousin, The Rock. Sadly for him, the entire crowd ended up insanely booing him en route to WrestleMania main event.

2016- This edition of Royal Rumble was built upon Roman Reigns who defended the WWE Championship against 29 other superstars in the match, itself. Triple H ended up winning the belt that was basically done to set up his encounter with Reigns at WrestleMania 32.

2017- After competing in a brutal Universal Title match against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns also participated in The Rumble by showing up at the number 30 spot. The Alamodome in San Antonio was outrageous about this dual participation as he also went on to become one of the two final competitors. Thankfully, Randy Orton picked up the win eliminating Reigns to give the crowd a reason to cheer.

2018- Once again WWE took the same way by making the WWE Universe delight at the expense of Reigns' elimination. He was once again one of the two final competitors. This time around, Shinsuke Nakamura won the match by sending him over the top rope.

2019- The Franchise player didn't participate at the show as he was recuperating from Leukemia.

2020- For a record fifth time, Royal Rumble winning spot came down to Roman Reigns and another name. Drew McIntyre was that one who eventually toppled Reigns over the top rope to win the battle and then headline WrestleMania 36 with Brock Lesnar.

As you can see, WWE's prime babyface player didn't win the Royal Rumble this year, but he was very close. He's out of in-ring competition amid the coronavirus outbreak but hopefully, he won’t want to miss The Rumble experience in 2021.