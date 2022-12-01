Roman Reigns dealing with an injury from 2022 WWE Survivor Series?

In the end, they picked up the win over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in that 5-on-5 matchup. It was a dominant win for The Bloodline after Sami Zayn proved his loyalty and turned on Owens.

Despite the win, Roman Reigns was furious coming out of the match. According to Fightful Select, the top WWE Champion was very upset backstage because of an unplanned spot with Kevin Owens.

As seen in the match, Owens slapped Reigns very hard and it wasn't a scripted move. Roman claimed to have possibly suffered a ruptured eardrum because of that slap. Admittedly, he was very unhappy and even used expletives to express his displeasure.

Reports suggest that no heat was there from Owens afterward as this likely had happened in the heat of the moment. However, Roman didn't appear in the post-PPV press conference as well as on this week's Raw and he was clearly sporting a swollen eye.

In an update to the situation, the Wrestling Observer added the following statement that the two top superstars aren't stretching the issues, moving forward.

"The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us."

"What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it."

Recent reports have suggested that Kevin Owens is set to challenge Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer further mentioned that WWE is still going forward with their Rumble plans featuring these two names despite what transpired at Survivor Series. Roman's not-so-fatal injury won't put any hindrance in it.

Kevin Owens himself was sidelined due to a sprained MCL, which he sustained at a live event, two weeks ago. He's able to compete at Survivor Series, but the Prizefighter might be continuing through an injury.

Meltzer noted on WOR that Owens' knee held up during his main event match against Jey Uso on Raw, this past Monday, but he wasn't sure by the end of the match whether he is still hurt or not.

The good thing is that Owens was able to work the house show on Sunday and then Raw last night and it's a good sign. A few weeks ago, the assumption was that he'd be out for a while but now it appears that the plans for Rumble around him will progress as expected.