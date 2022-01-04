Royal Rumble 2022: WWE Title; Mixed Tag Team match and more announced

This week’s Monday Night RAW main event saw Lashley become the new number-one contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and former champion Big E.

Lashley speared each of his opponents and then pinned Owens to pick up the pin-fall win to confirm the title match which is scheduled to take place at the upcoming pay-per-view.

This will be Lesnar’s first WWE Championship defense after he won the belt for the sixth time during this past Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in a Fatal 5 Way main event also featuring the former champion Big E, Lashley, Owens and Rollins.

Lesnar pinned E to win the match. He also appeared on last night's Raw to get reunited with his long-time Advocate Paul Heyman on Raw.

In more news from last night’s show, a huge mixed tag team match was announced for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble where WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up against The Miz and Maryse.

Phoenix made her TV return at WWE Day 1 to help her husband Edge win a singles match against Miz. Then on post-Day 1 edition of Raw, The Miz and Maryse ranted about the bygone happenings but were interrupted by Edge and Phoenix.

The Hall of Famers issued a challenge to The A-Listers, and Miz accepted. But Maryse was not happy with the decision as Phoenix pretended to be knocking Maryse down to end the segment. WWE thereby advertised the upcoming PPV match as The IT Couple vs. The GRIT Couple.

This will mark Beth Phoenix’s in-ring return who last competed in the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, featuring the winners, The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Phoenix and Natalya, and Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax.

Maryse will also be back in action during this upcoming mixed tag match after a hiatus of more than three years. She last teamed up with The Miz for a win over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell 2018 PPV event.

The first Raw episode of 2022 also announced multiple names for the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio announce their spots while Austin Theory was inserted into the fray by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The Royal Rumble 2022 will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The updated card for the PPV goes as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse