Rumour: Becky Lynch’s injury puts WWE TLC championship match in jeopardy

We will see the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match featuring the women superstars at TLC. Becky Lynch will defend the Smackdown women's championship against both Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Confirmation of this match certainly indicates that the title-holder will be good to go, at the upcoming PPV event. But reliable sources suggest otherwise.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Becky Lynch is still not medically cleared, 100 percent. We have not seen her getting involved in any physical capacity or training sessions in recent weeks due to the same reason. There are no serious medical issues but the punch-affected nose is still giving her trouble.

As per the source, doctors have already cleared her to compete. But the nasal fracture still hasn't healed. Avoiding physicality is the best so that the nose can go back to its previous condition. Doctors can assume a timeline for this heal-up process which should not exceed WWE TLC timeline, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

"It was noted that WWE expects Becky Lynch to be cleared from her broken nose within the next 10 days or so which could put her very close to the TLC pay-per-view on December 16th. She is currently working with a “limited clearance” which means she’s allowed to be on television, but she’s not getting physical just yet."

We have seen the exact same on this past edition of Smackdown. Becky Lynch walked away from the scene while the championship contract signing was taking place. It was just a kayfabe way to keep her out of any physical confrontation. This put the rumor mill running rampant speculating that 'The Man' may not be available at WWE TLC.

I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

But she fired back at these floating rumors with a post on the social media claiming to compete, no matter what. WWE has already made a way to protect her in this TLC match putting two more opponents into it. In case, she can't make it to the PPV, the match will be converted into a one-on-one bout between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.