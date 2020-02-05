Rumour: Shane McMahon to take over WWE after Vince steps down

While they claim to be searching new revenue officers to replace the vacant spots, speculations are out that the president Vince McMahon has planned to sell the the promotion.

It should be noted that Disney is the front-runner to take over the brand. However, assurance was provided by reliable wrestling journalist Tom Colohue who said all these sell-out rumours are baseless.

He added that McMahon will be launching his dream project XFL in due course to bring tough competition to NFL but that does not mean he'd be moving out of the wrestling business, entirely. He will never 'truly relinquish control of the WWE' as reported by Colohue.

He also added if a takeover is meant to happen at some point then it will be a 'sale of the 49% share that he will not control'. And he says Wrestling fans can be assured that the McMahons will not go anywhere leaving the empire that they built for all these past years. But the interesting part is that Shane McMahon is the expected to be his dad's successor.

Obviously, Vince McMahon won't be running day-to-day things in the WWE once XFL is launched. So there should be a backup name to replace him and it's wont be Triple H or Stephanie McMahon as Wall Street does not have full faith in them. Rather, the 'Prodigal Son of WWE' would ironically be put in charge.

Colohue reported that WWE is already prepping Shane McMahon up for bigger challenges in the future as he has a thorough knowledge of all the business and wrestling aspects.

For example, Shane flew in to attend Royal Rumble 2020 just to be in charge of the production along with the other officials. Perhaps, he that was a warm-up process before he fills his father's boots. Here's a detailed report from the source, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“It’s worth mentioning though that, to my knowledge, Triple H is not the next in line to take over WWE after Vince McMahon. The next in line is Shane McMahon.

"I know people want Triple H, but Shane McMahon is the next in line and that’s one of the reasons he’s been doing production work, for example at the Royal Rumble.

"He’s been involved in everything since day one, essentially from his birth into this company. He’s set up the ring, he’s done ref work, he’s been involved in storylines. Shane McMahon knows wrestling, he knows how to be successful.

"We’re going to see Shane involved a lot more in the future. He is going to take a lot more of the control, now that Vince is stepping back.”

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE TV for almost five months now. He was last seen during SmackDown FOX debut where he came up short in a "Loser Leaves WWE" Ladder Match to Kevin Owens back in October. It was a scripted angle to write him off WWE storylines as he was acting as a bonafide heel, back then. As it stands, he is not expected to come back on TV and thus scheduled to miss WrestleMania after four years.