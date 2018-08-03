Rumour: The Rock to make in-ring return at WWE Wrestlemania 35

The Rock returned to the WWE back in 2011 as the host of Wrestlemania 27. Ever since then he has made consistent appearances at the biggest event of the year until 2016. The 33rd edition of the show was from when he stopped making an appearnace and that was seen as a huge loss for the company as they lost the biggest draw to sell out the show.

Wrestlemania in Dallas, Texas was the last time that The Rock made his appearance to the delight of WWE Universe. Thereafter, he got extremely busy with his Hollywood career. Nowadays, his schedule has become even more tighter as he has also taken up a role of producing for films.

This has wiped out chances of seeing him on WWE TV on a consistent basis. However, we received some positive news on The Rock and next year's Wrestlemania. TicketDraw is the source which gave an update regarding the biggest box office attraction that the promotion has ever possessed.

According to their report, the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment is poised to make an in-ring return in the WWE. This is most likely to happen in the biggest event of the year, next spring. He is also expected to make some appearances on TV before the spectacle to add hype to a potential match.

Check out the updates from the source,

"Seems as if this news is going to hit soon but, It seems like The Rock is leaning towards wrestling in 2019(Mania) and making some WWE appearances sooner rather than later."

We should remind you that Wrestlemania 35 will be hosted at the MetLife Stadium in the New York City. WWE is expected to pull out all the stops to host a successful event in the heart of the Big Apple. Plus, this is also the same venue where The Rock competed in his last full-fledged match against John Cena.

It was the main event of Wrestlemania 29 where digested a loss to big-up Cena as the new poster boy of the company. It is very likely now that the Great One would be back for one more match at this venue. Furthermore, The Rock is expected to play a part in the entire season of next Wrestlemania.

He will be busy promoting the upcoming movie based on Paige's life which is set to release just before Wrestlemania. So WWE will get another reason to keep him around the TV shows (Raw or PPVs) for the entire spring. This would be a huge boost for the company as there is no bigger mainstream attraction present in their current roster like The Rock.