Rumour: WWE plot two mega returns and a heel-turn for Evolution PPV

All the women's titles present on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK division will be defended at Evolution. Thereafter multiple returns will happen to give us some dream matches and moreover some moments that we thought we could never see again. Speaking of returns bring us to a couple of big ones which should happen on the upcoming show.

AJ Lee is being the center of speculation right now as reports from numerous sources claim that the former Divas Champion will return for Evolution. Vince McMahon has reportedly approached her in person to ensure that this particular return happens to give the fans a pleasant experience.

WWE Universe is well aware of the bad blood between the company and AJ Lee as well as her husband, CM Punk. So it's still a doubt that whether the all-time great Divas Champ will make a comeback. However, Vince McMahon has earlier buried the hatchet with names like Eric Bischoff, Goldberg and Sting to bring them back to the WWE. So he would stop at nothing to do this one more time.

Furthermore, AJ and Punk might be dealing with financial problems right now as Punk has just won a lawsuit filed by WWE only to get into another high-profile one against Colt Cabana. With his UFC career also ending in June, source for money has been a problem

Another pioneer Diva who is speculated to come back at Evolution is none other than Michelle McCool, the first-ever women's and Divas Champion. She has been campaigning for a return for a long time. There can't be a better way to make that happen on October 28th.

Michelle McCool particularly wanted a match against Charlotte Flair. This should be one hell of a contest between a former unified champion against the biggest name of the women's roster. Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York has already spoiled the surprise appearance by posting advertisements featuring McCool.

Furthermore, we had already given an update about the potential main event of Evolution. It should feature a championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. This is why WWE has brought back The Bella Twins on TV for the past few weeks. Reports suggest that a heel turn for Nikki Bella has been lined up to make the match even more interesting.

This is a simple WWE logic to let a superstar turn the back on her friend to garner the maximum attention from the fans. This would also ensure the general face vs. heel scenario for a title matchup. Getting back heel Nikki after a long time should be a good move by the WWE as she is one of the fans favourite due to her 'Diva' makeovers. This character change could hand her another title run in the near future, too.