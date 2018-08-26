Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella set for WWE Evolution PPV main event

Apparently, the company has found another mainstream star to pit against Ronda Rousey to build the marquee match. None other than Nikki Bella it is who is currently under speculation for this spot. She is set to challenge the current champion setting up the main event bout.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given the update recently. According to the source, Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella is going to be the headliner for Evolution PPV. This might be the reason that WWE has brought the Bella Twins back onboard at Summerslam. They were seen standing by the champion's corner during the title coronation.

Brie Bella has been booked for a Hell in a Cell match from the Smackdown brand. Recent updates suggest that Nikki Bella is on the verge of competing in a match, too. Some of the fans might not be happy with WWE booking this match as 'the baddest woman on the planet' will be up against a 'so-called WWE Diva'.

But we should remind you that Nikki Bella is the longest reigning Divas Champion of all-time. Plus, she is no less than a mainstream celebrity than Ronda Rousey all around the globe. So this match can garner the greatest attraction. Check out the updates from wrestlingINC.com regarding this,

"The idea is that Rousey and Bella are the two most famous female Superstars in the company and that they should headline Evolution because they will be the best at drawing mainstream attention."

Fans might give negative reactions to Nikki Bella but there is no denying of her stardom. She fetched attention during her six-year-long relationship with John Cena. Plus, E Network handed her two reality TV series namely Total Bellas and Total Divas. This made her an internet sensation for the past several years. So Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella should be what's 'best for business' from a WWE standpoint.

Apart from the main event match, Trish Stratus will be returning for the Evolution PPV. She will take in against Alexa Bliss in a dream match. The Mae Young Classic finale is all set to take place between Io Shirai and Tony Storm. All the women's championships will be on the line. Plus, Michelle McCool is rumoured to make a comeback, too.