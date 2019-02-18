Sasha Banks and Bayley create history at WWE Elimination Chamber

Six teams entered the match as per the official lineup. From WWE Raw the three teams were Sasha Banks & Bayley, Nia Jax & Tamina, and Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, while Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Naomi & Carmella competed from Smackdown.

As confirmed during last week's WWE Raw and Smackdown, Banks-Bayley vs. Mandy-Deville lineup started the 2019 women's tag team elimination chamber matchup. Thereafter, The Riott Squad joined the match to bring a chaotic feeeling around the match. The IIconics and Naomi-Carmella joined the match, next.

Surprisingly, the team of Naomi and Carmella was the first to be eliminated from the Chamber. IIconics rolled up Naomi after a springboard rear-view on Mandy Rose to pin her. Nia Jax and Tamina joined the match as the last team and tried to dominate the scene. IIconics ran inside the Chamber pod to hide from them. But Nia pulled them out and gave a Samoan Drop to eliminate them.

Nia Jax countered a flying move from the Riott Squad with another Samoan Drop. Tamina followed up with a Superfly Splash from the pod to eliminate them. Soon Jax went through the pod to attack Bayley. But, Tamina digested an elbow drop from Bayley to get pinned.

The two teams which started the match were the last ones left in the match. Sonya Deville accidentally hit a spear on Mandy Rose and that allowed Sasha Banks to lock in the Bank Statement on Deville to force her to tap out.

Sasha Banks and Bayley created history with this submission win as they can claim themselves as the inaugural women's tag team champions. They also dedicated their win to everyone present in the female locker room to earn 'you deserve it' chants from the crowd.

Reports suggest that there are some big plans around the title heading into Wrestlemania 35. A veteran like Trish Stratus and Lita might return to challenge the existing champions. This will make the titles look more prestigious. Furthermore, this would be the only title which would be available on both WWE Raw and Smackdown brand.

WrestleVotes suggests that female superstars from both these brands will challenge for women's tag team championships. The lack of depth in WWE's female roster will force the officials to allow some of the names to swith across the two brands, frequently. It's good from WWE's perspective as it would result in healthy competition on the two rosters.