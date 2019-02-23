Exclusive: Confident of doing well in WWE universe, working hard to impress Triple H: Saurav Gurjar

Shah Rukh Khan, Irfan Khan, Vidya Balan, Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a huge list of actors who started their careers from the small screen to advance to the silver screen. But Saurav Gurjar - who essayed the roles of mythical characters like Bheem, Bali, Ravan in the television serials based on Hindu epics Mahabharat and Ramayan - chose a completely different path.

A kick-boxer in his early days, Gurjar left the lucrative Indian television industry and took a major risk to pursue a different career. Having already established himself as a household name after working in the mythological serials, he opted to become a professional wrestler.

Gurjar qualified the WWE tryouts in 2016 in UAE and gradually ended up signing a WWE developmental contract to join the professional wrestlers in WWE.

Gurjar, who hails from Dabra in Madhya Pradesh, has a background in boxing and kickboxing before taking up acting. After spending almost a year at the WWE performance centre and learning the tricks of the trade in pro-wrestling, Gurjar finally made his debut at the NXT.

The 33-year-old hasn't yet made his TV debut and instead performs in front of live audiences at NXT. But feels confident that he's making all the right noises and time isn't far when Triple H - the WWE Executive Vice President - gets impressed with him and hands him his big TV break.

In an exclusive interview with Mykhel, Gurjar talked about his journey, lessons he's learnt, friends he's made at WWE, and his future plans. Here are the excerpts from the telephonic interview.

Mykhel: How has been your journey with WWE NXT so far and when are you going to make your TV appearance?

Saurav Gurjar: I am fighting in NXT right now. I am training along with fellow Indian athletes Rinku Singh, Jeet Rama at the WWE Performance Centre. We have started performing in front of live audiences. We are fighting tag team matches, and we have also begun our individual fights as well. We are trying our level best with whatever opportunities coming our way to impress Mr Triple H so that he gives us an opportunity to appear on the television because the live (NXT) matches that we get here are not aired.

Making television appearances gets important for athletes like us for that is the only way we can showcase our skills to the Indian audiences. Our fans and supporters are eagerly waiting to watch us on the television sets and believe you me, we are also eagerly waiting to make our TV debut.

Mykhel: You started your career with TV serials in India and now you are working with a big brand like WWE. How difficult it was for you to switch your profession? What has been the motivating factor for you in this new profession?

SG: It's always difficult whenever you try something new. The decision to change my profession wasn't easy. When I started working on the television, I was too shy to face the camera but I overcame my inhibitions and did well in the TV serials I worked. Switching my profession wasn't an easy decision but WWE ring always fascinated me and when I got the opportunity, I grabbed it with both the hands.

Talking about WWE, it's a completely different industry. It's not as easy as it seems from the outside. One has to be a sound athlete and also a good performer if he/she wants to do well in this profession. One has to face the camera well during the promos and keep the 20000-plus audiences hooked towards them. Being an athlete and a performer isn't easy. Lucky for me, since I have worked in front of the camera it was relatively easier to shoot those promos and react with the camera during the live matches.

Mykhel: You've spent more than one year in the WWE developmental since contract signing. How confident are you of doing well if you get a chance at WWE TV or NXT?

SG: It's been almost a year since I joined the performance centre, I have gained a lot of experience and confidence in this period. But in this profession, the more time you spend into the middle the better you get. We learn something or the other every single day when we practice. Yes, there are a limited number of moves prepares for a match, but you keep on polishing them with every passing day and work on finishing it in as less time as possible to get the better of your opponents. So, you keep on learning for that is a never-ending process.

I was a bit nervous and apprehensive in my debut fight because I had to perform in front of thousands of spectators but as time progressed I developed the confidence and improved. Now, I am well prepared to give my best shot and eagerly waiting for that opportunity at the main event. Yes, you might get apprehensive for a second or two while facing the big wrestlers, whom you've grown up admiring, but having said that, I am prepared to take on any athlete I am pitted against. Not just me, all the other Indian athletes at the performance centre will surely give a tough challenge to the big names in the ring. We are all well prepared and raring to go.

Mykhel: How is the atmosphere at the performance centre? Do you get the necessary guidance for your future prospects from the big stars there?

SG: There are almost 95 WWE superstars from different nationalities who are working at the performance centres. They have a different culture, a different language so initially, it was challenging to communicate with them. But as time progressed, we developed a bond and started understanding each other. We all are a big extended family now and everyone is willing to help if I have any concern. The seniors are always there to guide us and learning from the greats like them is really helping youngsters like us.

Mykhel: Who's your favourite WWE superstar and your dream WrestleMania opponent?

SG: Kane is my favourite WWE superstar, I am a big fan so I would love to fight against him. But I think it will not be fulfilled because he's indulged into active politics so he's not wrestling anymore. And if I talk about the currently active wrestlers, then I would love to face Braun Strowman.

Mykhel: Jinder Mahal at present is the only Indian superstar on the main roster. How does that help young wrestlers like you?

SG: Jinder Mahal's success in the WWE universe has raised the bar for Indian athletes here because audiences back home would have high hopes from us, the moment we'll step into the ring. Since Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali have done so well at the big stage and brought laurels to the country, we would love doing the same. We can get all the necessary help whenever we approach him (Mahal).

Mykhel: What is your message to the Indian athletes who are willing to showcase their skills at WWE tryouts?

SG: It is like a dream come true for several Indian athletes and wrestlers who were aspiring to be a professional WWE wrestler. The tryouts are going to provide them with just that opportunity they were anxiously waiting for so many years. I am thankful to WWE for organising the tryouts in India and giving a platform to the Indian athletes to genuinely showcase their talents and win that big ticket to WWE.

Tryouts are going to shape up the future of Indian athletes as their selection will pave a way for the next generation. The success story of the wrestlers once they get selected in the tryouts, would inspire the young breed of athletes to be a professional WWE wrestler.

So, I would like to suggest to all the athletes preparing for the tryouts to give their best shot and be physically and mentally fit. I wish them all the very best.