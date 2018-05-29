Seth Rollins gets his revenge against Jinder Mahal in WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was also in the receiving end of those vicious shots from Jinder Mahal, last week. Rollins is not someone who would let Mahal get away with this. He decided to settle this inside the ring and also decided to put his Intercontinental Title on the line as a fighting champion. So, we received the first-ever match between these two in a championship match, last night.

It started in an interesting way as Elias was sitting inside the ring when Seth Rollins walked out to interrupt his musical performance. The crowd chanted for the heel superstar to leave the ring. The Drifter felt disrespected and still walked away from the ring with out taking any action.

Jinder Mahal arrived on the scene with his loyal friend, Sunil Singh by his side. Rollins started the match on the offense by delivering some chops to his opponent. Mahal retreated and decided to get out of the ring. So, Rollins hit him with a plancha.

Sunil Singh was there to distract him outside the ring. This allowed Mahal to get the upper hand. He knocked Rollins from the apron and thrashed his mid-rib onto the barricaded area. Mahal continued to punish in the midsection of the Intercontinental Champion until he came back with a reverse STO.

Countering a Khallas from the former WWE Champion, Rollins hit him with super-kick and a Falcon Arrow. When things looked in favor of The Architect, he decided to go outside the ring and bring a chair. It was clear from his move that he was eyeing for a payback.

The Kingslayer attacked Jinder Mahal with the chair in front of referee and got the match disqualified, right away. But the champion least bothered about that, continued smashing it on Mahal’s back. Singh tried to stop him but digested a chair-shot. Mahal had no choice but to run away from the scene.

The interesting part is that Roman Reigns was nowhere to be found during this entire segment. He is all set to take on Jinder Mahal at the MITB PPV event and we expect to hear from him on this segment on next week's show.