Several matches set for post-TakeOver 36 episode of WWE NXT

A huge six-man tag team match has been announced for the potential main event of the night with Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde taking on Hit Row members Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The two teams continued their feud by getting involved in a parking lot brawl as Swerve was able to take back his grill.

Next week, Hit Row will perform as a team for the first time in a six-man matchup, while Legado del Fantasma will also compete as a team in six-man action for the first time since their loss in the Winners Take All bout to NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and then-North American Champion Bronson Reed at TakeOver: In Your House event on June 13.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland has finally been made official for next week. Three weeks ago, Holland returned from injuries. Per the storyline, he was brought back by Dunne and Oney Lorcan as Holland helped them defeat Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in a tag team match.

Holland then defeated Ikemen Jiro in his in-ring return two weeks ago and got called out by Thatcher and Ciampa during a backstage segment on last week’s NXT.

Holland responded by saying that he does have respect for them for having the balls to challenge him. Holland then said he’s going to make a name for himself as he will finally take care of the Thatcher problem, next week.

The final match lineup of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament has also been officially announced for the post-TakeOver 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network. Odyssey Jones will take on Carmelo Hayes in that winner-determinant matchup. The winner of the Breakout tournament will earn a future NXT title shot of their choice.

Over on this week’s NXT, Hayes defeated Duke Hudson to advance and meet Jones in the finale. A post-match face-off between Hayes and Jones was also featured on the show.

The first-ever WWE NXT wedding segment is also being touted as the TakeOver 36 go-home edition of NXT saw Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis teaming up to defeat Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in mixed tag team action.

Indi then dropped down on one knee and proposed to Lumis. Amid “yes!” chants from the crowd, Lumis said yes, and Hartwell put the ring on his finger. The two kissed to end the segment.

WWE released a post-show segment with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano of The Way talking to WWE NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell after the proposal who weren't happy about the engagement as they also denied playing any sort of roles in the upcoming marriage.

There have been two wedding angles in the original NXT format, prior to 2012. The first one took place between Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and Aksana, while the other one happened between Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and Maxine.

Indi and Lumis' wedding segment will be the first one for the modern-day brand of NXT although it's yet to be confirmed.

As of now, next week's post-Takeover 36 NXT show is confirmed to be taped on Monday, August 23 which will air on August 25. Below is the confirmed lineup for the show:

* Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes in the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

