Spoiler: Dream Wrestlemania match awaits Kurt Angle on WWE Raw

Ahead of tonight's show which comes live from Chicago, Illinois, the news doing the rounds is that multiple surprise opponents are in the mix to challenge Kurt Angle in his final match. The list also includes the Deadman who might show up tonight to confirm his 27th appearance at the showcase of immortals. Reports also suggest that The Undertaker could return tonight to accept the challenge thrown by his former colleague.

Ringsidenews.com reports that WWE officials are nurturing the idea of hosting The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle matchup at Wrestlemania 35. Undertaker has not been booked for a match for the upcoming PPV as yet. However, the source also adds that Undertaker himself is not interested in competing in such a match at this point of his career and that forces the creative to look at other names.

Hence, Wrestling Observer Newsletter predicts two more superstars that could be the backup plan in case Undertaker does not agree to compete against Kurt Angle. Baron Corbin and John Cena are the two names and the latter one is the favorite to compete against Kurt Angle.

Back in 2002, John Cena debuted on Smackdown when he accepted an open challenge thrown by the Olympic Gold Medalist. Things will come full circle in case he gets the honor to retire the same man at the MetLife Stadium in New York. So the Cenation Leader holds the best chance to compete against Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35.

Speaking of the man soon to be retired, a farewell tour will continue for him on the upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw as confirmed by WWE.com,

“On Raw, live in his hometown of Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his career was winding down and that he would be embarking on a farewell tour leading to his final match at this year’s WrestleMania. Apollo Crews was first to challenge The Olympic Hero on his four-week retirement run, ultimately falling to the Angle Slam at the end of an intensely competitive match. Who will Angle face next?”

It means that the former general manager of the show will be in action on the Chicago edition and the next two episodes of WWE Raw before Wrestlemania 35. As for tonight, the below segments have been made official,

Brock Lesnar returns

Finn Balor & a Mystery Partner vs. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey vs. Dana Brooke (WWE Raw Women's Championship Match)

Kurt Angle to announce his WrestleMania 35 Farewell Match Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix might make an in-ring comeback announcement