Spoiler for WWE Clash of Champions 2019 main event match

A local advertisement for a WWE Live Event in Edmonton, Canada on September 21st is promoting Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. Some other ads during the same timespan have also promoted the same main event match at the same time. So as noted before, The Fiend is almost guaranteed to get a Universal Championship match at Hell In A Cell 2019 PPV next month.

These advertisements have also revealed spoilers for the main event match of this Sunday's WWE Network special, too. As we all know, Seth Rollins is set to defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in at Clash Of Champions 2019 PPV on September 15. The above ad clearly confirms that Rollins will still be the champion defeating Strowman in tomorrow's match.

He will move forward into a full-fledged feud against the Fiend Bray Wyatt, thereafter. Rollins' current opponent, Braun Strowman, on other hand is advertised for a 2 on 1 handicap match against the Club at the above-mentioned live event, indicating that he will be moving away from the Universal Title picture after Clash of Champions.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defeated Gallows and Anderson to win the Raw tag team championships during the August 19th episode of Raw. So it would make sense for the Club to interfere in their upcoming match against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler at the upcoming PPV this Sunday. This could cost them the matchup and eventually help crown new champions.

So it will be an easy setup for a feud between Strowman and the Club leading to the mentioned 2 on 1 handicap match which is being advertised for now. A proper one-on-one bout against AJ Styles is also due for the monster among men which may happen shortly. These two may lock horns over the United States Championship picture. (If AJ retains the US title against Cedric Alexander at Clash Of Champions)