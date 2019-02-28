Spoiler on Batista’s next WWE Raw appearance and Wrestlemania 35 match

This is apparently the start of a storyline angle that could culminate a match at Wrestlemania 35. As hinted by sescoops.com, this is just a setup for a potential Triple H vs. Batista matchup at the biggest event of the year. Rumours always hinted that this match pitched by the returnee himself was sanctioned by the WWE creative team. But an injury suffered by The Cerebral Assassin halted those plans.

As Batista has made his comeback now it indicates that they will go with the already planned route. Plus, the six-time world champion is also set to make more appearances as we move forward to Wrestlemania 35. Fans should get excited to know that he has been advertised to appear on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider.com reported that WWE will visit Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center for this upcoming edition of the flagship show and they add that the Animal, Batista is slated to make his presence in that show. WWE has not officially scheduled any match or segment for the March 4 edition which will also be the go-home show for Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE Network will broadcast Fastlane before Wrestlemania 35 on March 10 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. We are yet to know whether he will appear at this event as well. Meanwhile, he had a chat session with Tampa Bay Times after his surprise WWE Raw return. He went on record to say what was the reason for him to quit WWE a decade ago.

Back in 2008, Chris Jericho and Batista were in a rivalry that saw the latter one blade himself. It was an action meant to be for the fans that led him into the doghouse. Vince McMahon fined him $100,000 which was way too much. The embroiled cold vibes between the two were never sorted out leading his departure in 2010. Here’s more from Batista from Talk is Jericho podcast,

"I knew we weren't supposed to do it…I knew I would get consequences but I thought I would get the consequences and I didn't think they'd be as harsh as they were. Then he starts passing out fines. So my fine was $100,000…My heart dropped. I thought it would be like $25,000…When he said $100,000, I was just heartbroken. I literally think that he sucked the life out of me that day. I think that's the day that I knew things were never going to be the same."