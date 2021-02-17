Spoiler on Shane McMahon's potential WWE Wrestlemania 37 opponent

He, however, wasn’t seen this week during the go-home episode of Raw for the PPV but Braun Strowman made his return, and he was looking for him. Apparently, this search could have planted the seeds for a big match at the Show of Shows.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Braun Strowman’s WWE return and the Monster Among Men's hunt for Shane McMahon isn't a coincidence. This could result in an interesting storyline as we go along with the Road to WrestleMania 37.

“So does that mean that Braun and Shane is gonna wrestle at WrestleMania? It could happen.” (Transcription by Ringside News)

It seems WWE is floating around the idea for Shane McMahon to have a match on one of the two nights of WrestleMania 37. The company indeed needs some marquee names on the card to host such a big-scale show. In the absence of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, or Ronda Rousey, WWE's prodigal son would be more than handy to put up a decent card.

Braun Strowman could be a very interesting option for Shane-O Mac given the history of the latter one. He has made a career out of getting beaten up by the bigger names like Big Show, Kane, or The Undertaker. Then one can certainly expect Shane to jump from that Pirate Ship placed at the Raymond James Stadium to create a WrestleMania moment.

Shane McMahon was absent from WrestleMania in 2020. The last time he was seen at the Grandest Stage of them All, The Miz and him, were having a slugfest all over the MetLife Stadium at the 35th edition of the show. He was portraying the character of a heel while against Braun Strowman, he must be converted into a babyface, again.

Speaking of Strowman, the former Universal Champion originally returned prior to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on SmackDown. Then he disappeared once again after doing a brief appearance at The Men’s Rumble match. Then he updated fans and let them know he was suffering from an infection. Now he is ready to be in the WrestleMania mix.

The behemoth superstar wanted to know to WWE Official Adam Pearce why he’s not in the Elimination Chamber match. He had a serious talk with Pearce about getting excluded from the opportunity. Pearce explained that Strowman is not a former WWE Champion. That is why he’s not in the match. Also, he was just doing the job as instructed by Shane McMahon.

Then Strowman delivered a threatening message for Pearce so that it could be relayed to Shane McMahon. It said that Strowman needs to make this right, 'or else' he’s not going to like what happens. Given the current context and Strowman's monstrous heel status, WWE can really churn out a great storyline out of it, in the upcoming weeks.