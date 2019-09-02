English
Spoiler on WWE Raw King of the Ring semi-finalists and potential winner

By Raja
King of the Ring Quarterfinal lineup (image courtesy WWE.com)
King of the Ring Quarterfinal lineup (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, September 2: WWE has brought back King of the Ring tournament as a breath of fresh air to both Raw and Smackdown Live, every week. This is constantly producing incredible actions being a must-see reason on both the premier shows of WWE. As of this week, we are set to receive the quarterfinal matchups that will advance four superstars to next week’s semi-final. Potential winners from the Raw division have now been revealed, courtesy of recent reports.

Samoa Joe takes on Ricochet whereas Cedric Alexander will compete against Baron Corbin in the two quarterfinal King of the Ring tournament matches on WWE Raw. As per the updates of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has already created an angle that will be a deciding factor for the latter mentioned matchup. Cedric has been on a winning streak as of late who defeated Cesaro, last week but picked up an injury, too. WWE.com also mentioned the same,

“One question mark lingers over the match: a leg that took an absolute pounding during Cedric’s victory over Cesaro last week and is sure to be a big target for the man who is already calling himself King Corbin. Alexander shouldn’t be counted out, but facing a healthy, motivated Corbin does hand him a pre-match disadvantage, and he’ll need all of his heart to overcome it.”

As per the report of WON, this is kayfabe injury created by the WWE creative team so to give Baron Corbin the win and let him enter the semi-finale. But the highly agile Cedric Alexander will be protected from a clean pinfall or submission loss with the help of this leg issue. He is most likely to be in an incompetent state that the ever-opportunistic Corbin will use to get benefit from and get the big W.

As for the other King of the Ring Quarterfinal match, Ricochet is the favorite heading into the clash against Samoa Joe. These two have battled at the Stomping Grounds PPV, before this, with the high-flying superstar putting away the Samoan Submission Machine, in style. The lightning is likely to strike twice and eliminate Joe out of the tourney since the WWE creative team is extremely high on Ricochet.

According to an update from Slice Wrestling, the Former United States Champion Ricochet is on the verge of getting a big push on Monday Night Raw. He has all the tools to make it to the top-level superstar who must be on a winning streak. Additionally, he is pretty popular among the young audience of the WWE Universe that led to huge merchandise moving factor for him.

WWE will soon be releasing an ELITE action figure based on Ricochet’s “Nightwing” ring gear from Summerslam 2019. So this makes him an undisputed favorite to win the overall King of the Ring tournament, as well. The grand finale is set to take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on September 15th where the superhero-gimmicked superstar may get the 'King’ tag attached to his name.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw samoa joe
Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
